Four Oregonians tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday announced that four Oregonians who have been fully vaccinated later tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the "breakthrough cases" are in Lane County and the other two are in Yamhill County, the OHA said.

The four people tested positive at least 14 days after receiving their final dose of the vaccine. Their illnesses range from asymptomatic to mild symptoms.

OHA and public health officials are investigating the origin.

"Such cases are not unexpected," the OHA said in a news release. "Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness."

The OHA said based on what is known about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe the current vaccines in use are "very effective."

Cases and deaths

Oregon health officials on Friday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths due to the virus.

The state’s death toll is now 2,094 people.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 149,576.

Marion County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 59, followed by Multnomah County with 57 and Washington County with 50.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (31), Clackamas (43), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (32), Douglas (18), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (11), Josephine (16), Klamath (10), Lake (7), Lane (48), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (57), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50) and Yamhill (13).

Vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority said as of Friday, 649,602 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 884,275 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations