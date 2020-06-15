ORANGEFIELD, Texas — A student athlete at Orangefield High School may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to district officials.

Orangefield ISD has canceled all UIL summer workouts until further notice after the district was made aware of the potential exposure Monday, June 15, the district said in a press release.

The announcement comes after Bridge City ISD canceled prom after a 'large number' of students were believed to have been exposed to COVID-19. No information has been released yet about whether these situations are related.

RELATED: Bridge City High cancels prom due to 'large number of students' exposed to COVID-19

‪Coach Josh Smalley said none of the athletes have tested positive yet, but the district is being extra careful with a situation that was brought to their attention. ‬

The district also said they expect to provide more updates about UIL activities and when workouts might resume.

READ MORE | Here is the original statement from Orangefield ISD

Orangefield ISD

Press release from Orangefield ISD...

We were made aware Monday, June 15, 2020, that a student athlete possibly may have been exposed to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we took immediate action and canceled our UIL (University Interscholastic League) summer workouts until further notice.

We are following standard protocols and guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the UIL.

Thanks for your understanding concerning this matter. We will provide more information in the coming days related to resuming UIL activities at our school district facilities.

