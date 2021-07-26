A COVID-19 outbreak in Orange County has led to temporary closures of government offices.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A COVID-19 outbreak in Orange County has led to the temporary closure of several government offices, and the county's health director blames a surge in cases among the unvaccinated.

“We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated,” Sharon Whitley, Orange County health director, said. “Vaccines do work, although they are not 100 percent effective. We would like everybody to be vaccinated so that we can go back to our normal everyday life.”

Three Orange County government buildings have been temporarily closed.

“It was more than one individual in the office,” Whitley said. “All of them were deemed high risk.”

The closures are not only impacting the employees, but they are also having a direct impact on the justice system. Among other setbacks, officials cannot process arrest warrants.

“It also slows down the eviction process,” Matt Ortega, Orange County Constable for Precinct 4, said. “We have weekly eviction court and health and safety court. We want the citizens to know that we are not going to come out and arrest you for not showing up. Everything has been postponed.”

The county closures were recommended by the Orange County Health Department. Ortega believes that officials' decision to suggest employees quarantine was necessary.

"We want to try to take precautionary steps and do what we need to do to flatten the curve," Ortega said. "It was more or less for the safety of the citizens. We want make sure we get the building decontaminated and try to eliminate the remnants of what might be in the building."

The buildings were given a tentative reopening date of August 2., but that is subject to change based on staffing next week.

“We cannot wait to see our citizens back,” Ortega said. “We cannot wait to get our building back open.”