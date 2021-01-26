Southeast Texas officials urging public to only register once for COVID-19 vaccine

Officials say those who want to take the vaccine only have to register once by phone or online, not twice.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been about 24 hours since Southeast Texas leaders established a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up hotline and website.

So far, 20,000 people have signed up either online or by phone, according to the emergency management coordinator in Beaumont.

Officials are reminding people that those in phase 1A or phase 1B are the only ones being asked to register now.



They also want to remind people that you only have to register once by phone or online, not twice.

Judge Jeff Branick has requested 22,000 vaccines from the state to operate a mass vaccination hub.



It has not been confirmed if the Texas Department of State and Health Services will honor that request.



But, according to Judge Branick, the state has requested more information about his plan for southeast Texas. Judge Branick said he feels the conversation with the state is moving in the right direction.