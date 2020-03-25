JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A stay at home order will not be coming to Southeast Texas. At least not now.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick and Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel tell 12News that instead of issuing a stay at home order, leaders of the five-county emergency management team will add an addendum to local emergency orders limiting the number of people going to grocery stores.

Editor's note: Video above is from reporting about judge's considering stay at home order

Judges in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Jasper and Newton Counties want only one person per household going to the grocery store.

Judge Branick told 12News that only one representative from the family should go.

A stay at home order would not change much for Southeast Texas. County judges have already signed emergency orders closing businesses, limiting crowds and put curfews in place.

The order has limited restaurants to take-out or delivery and closed bars, tattoo parlors, beauty salons, barber shops, massage parlors and nail salons.

The order also limits the number of people allowed to gather at public and private facilities to 10. The order also forced gyms, fitness clubs and game rooms to close their doors.

In Jefferson County, a 24 hour curfew is in place for anyone under 18.

These limitations are all included in stay at home orders across other parts of Texas.

Gas stations and grocery stores remain open.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Texas as of noon March 25. That includes 7 in Beaumont.

There has been one case of COVID-19 in Orange Co., two in Hardin Co. and one in Chambers County.

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect