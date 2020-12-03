BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas healthcare officials say a false Facebook post claimed there are coronavirus cases in Beaumont, and are reminding the community how important it is to only spread accurate information.

In a statement from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities.

They are stressing 'the need to avoid sharing unfounded speculation and rumors, even in a joking manner, across social media platforms.'

Sherry Ulmer is the Public Health Director for the City of Beaumont. She told 12News there are no confirmed cases in our area.

Ulmer is aware of the Facebook post that was shared hundreds of times on Thursday, and she says it's absolutely not true.

"Social media is not an authoritative voice," Ulmer said.

MORE | CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System statement

She expressed frustration about misleading posts that are being shared on social media. False statements make the job of health officials more difficult as they try to give correct information to the public.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas says "in the event that possible coronavirus patients need hospitalization after screening, we will work closely with local, state and federal authorities to confirm any such cases with the public."

Also on 12NewsNow.com

NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

Coronavirus live updates: Stocks plummet again, Dow dropped 10 percent

Lamar University, Lamar Orange and Port Arthur campuses making changes in response to coronavirus