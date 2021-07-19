Vaccinated or not, new guidelines recommend staff, students wear masks for fall 2021 semester

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new COVID-19 guidelines that they call a “layered approach.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics released new COVID_19 guidelines on Monday that they call a “layered approach.”

Health officials are now recommending that students and staff wear masks at school for the fall 2021 semester, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Children are the most vulnerable and most unvaccinated,” Ramona Susan Ataya-Dakour, Beaumont pediatrician, said.

Keeping children masked up is the only way to safely keep schools open, Ataya-Dakour said.

“If we really want to keep schools open and keep kids in there, I think the best thing to do would be to keep kids masked up until we are in a better place,” Ataya-Dakour said.

With COVID-19 cases increasing daily across the country and new variants being discovered, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines. They recommend children two years of age and older and staff members wear masks this fall, regardless of their vaccination status.

“I think it is to our advantage to try and educate parents on where we are with COVID-19,” Mark Porterie, Port Arthur independent school district superintendent, said.

Port Arthur ISD has their district COVID-19 policy in place.

“We want our parents to understand that even if the students have been vaccinated, we are recommending that masks are worn,” Porterie said. “We have masks on the campus now. We want to encourage our staff members, even though we cannot mandate that they wear masks.”

Beaumont Independent School District has similar guidelines.

A spokesperson for BISD said in part, "the district highly encourages masks even for unvaccinated individuals. But, they will not discriminate against staff or students regardless."

In a BISD Facebook poll, 37 out of the 60 people who participated said they want their children to wear masks while attending school.

“I think masks not only encourage us, but they also remind us that COVID is not over,” Porterie said.

Health Officials want to remind the Southeast Texas community that it is not too late to get vaccinated.

“You have to think of the vaccine as a raincoat,” Ataya Dakour, said. “For a little drizzle, it will definitely protect you. But when you have a shower, you could potentially still get a mild case of a virus.”

This is all just a recommendation. Texas school districts cannot require masks due to an executive order that took effect in June.