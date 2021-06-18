New Delta variant is a threat to unvaccinated individuals

As of this week, 10 percent of all new COVID cases in the U.S. are from the delta variant.

We are still in a pandemic and COVID still remains a threat with the "Delta" variant spreading fast.

As of this week, 10 percent of all new COVID cases in the U.S. are from the delta variant.

However, in younger populations early symptoms like headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever can be confused for a cold

The spread of this variant is all the more reason for people to get vaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, you are protected,” Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. general surgeon, said. “But if you are not, the threat from the delta variance is real and growing."

Vaccination rates are slowing across the country, with just 52 percent of those 12 and older being fully vaccinated.

States with the most fully vaccinated citizens are in the northeast and west.

While the south and mountain west have the fewest.

The Delta variant was first seen in India, has become dominant in India, and is now making its way through the U.S.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, told the Associated Press that the variant poses a serious to individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Jha said that this variant is more resistant to vaccine and more contagious.

The doctor siad that the vaccine is still the best defense.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said he wanted 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated by July 4.

Only 44 percent of Texans who are 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

With the numbers being that low, Texas will probably not reach that goal.