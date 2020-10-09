'Never left alone,' Southeast Texas man sets out on 16-mile run in support of COVID-19 patients in hospitals alone

Steven Hilton said he started the page "as a first step in making changes to any current hospital policy that doesn't allow visitors of our loved ones."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas man set out to walk and run 16 miles on Wednesday morning as part of the 'Never left alone' initiative to bring awareness to those who are in hospitals fighting COVID-19 all alone.

In a Facebook group called 'Never left alone,' Steven Hilton said he started the page "as a first step in making changes to any current hospital policy that doesn't allow visitors of our loved ones."

"One thing I feel that has been left out of consideration, is hope. Why an administrator would think hope isn’t a life saver, is something I cannot understand," Hilton said in a post in the group.

Hilton set out to run and walk from I-10 and 1442 to Beaumont on Wednesday morning.

Hilton's wife, Brittany Beard Hilton, shared Facebook updates along the route.

"His pain is for those who are feeling it every day being without their dying loved ones," she said.