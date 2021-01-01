Nederland boutique owner hosts art classes to help community relieve stress during pandemic

She's always been a painter and wanted to give back to her town in a way that would help relieve stress in a unique way.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The pandemic has been challenging for many, but Nederland boutique owner, Deane Spradley is finding creative ways to help her community cope.

She just started hosting art classes from her shop, Southern Chique Art Boutique, and her customers say that it's been a huge relief.

She's always been a painter and wanted to give back to her town in a way that would help relieve stress in a unique way.

Spradley didn't realize that she was providing a sense of therapy for everyone walking through her door.

Art therapy has been proven to help those in need of a creative outlet in stressful times. Houston Psychotherapist and Art Therapist, Angelina Rodriguez said anyone can take art therapy.

"The Art Therapy Path is not about the quality of the painting or drawing that you make; it’s about what comes up for you along the journey," Rodriguez said. "Art therapy works whether you draw stick figures, doodle, splash colors on a surface, or create a masterpiece. It’s a process, and it’s all about you."

She emphasized the importance of mindfulness and focusing on the things that are hard to express in words through art.

If you're feeling stressed during the pandemic, it may be helpful to take a deep breath and to draw, paint or color to let out any feelings that you have.

There's no need to be perfect with this type of release. Angelina offers both in-person and virtual options from her Houston office for anyone interested in art therapy. Learn more about therapy options at www.therapybyangelina.com

Deane also looks forward to hosting more small paint classes in 2021. She's working on take-home kits to be able to enjoy working on art from home with the family.

To keep up with what she's working on and when to look out for her next class, visit her Facebook page at @southernchique.