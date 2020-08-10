x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Coronavirus

Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' performer for breaking COVID-19 rules

The country singer apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded Alabama bar and house party before his SNL performance.
Credit: Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on "Saturday Night Live" after breaking the show's COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show's decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday's show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show's decision.

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were "short-sighted" and has affected his long-term goals and dreams. 

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus. 

"SNL" officials and a representative for Wallen have not immediately responded for a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

RELATED: NFL looking at 'several' COVID-19 protocol incidents after Titans outbreak

RELATED: 'Dune' ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

RELATED: Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all its US theaters