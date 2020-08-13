More than 300 children in Jefferson County need a forever family. You can help.

A group called TARE is hosting online meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic to give information to potential adoptive or foster families

PORT NECHES, Texas — Hundreds of children are in need of a forever home in Southeast Texas, and if you've ever considered fostering or adoption, now may be the time.

A resource called Texas Adoption Resource Exchange is allowing folks to do part of the adoption process virtually.

For the past 4 years, Myers and Lauren Mullins have tried to have a child, but now they believe God has another plan.

"God told us that having kids was not the answer for us at this time and we knew that meant a different direction," Myers Mullins said.

That direction led the Port Neches couple to the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange, or TARE.

"The one thing I want to do it be a mom and help children," Lauren Mullins said.

TARE is managed by the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

They help match children awaiting adoption with families.

"They were very flexible especially with everyone schedule and the coronavirus taking place," Mullins said.

Melissa LaFleur is a foster home developer and TARE recruiter.

"Due to COVID we are doing information meetings not in-person but virtually," LaFleur said.

She says there's a huge need to find children a safe place to call home.

"We have children coming into care daily. There are removals due to drug use, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse," LaFleur said.

In some cases, children are being placed in homes hours away from Southeast Texas.

"Our need is great. In Jefferson County alone, we have a little over 300 in foster care," LaFleur said.

She's hopeful that people will open their hearts to fostering or adoption now that the process provides more flexibility.

"We need those foster parents who can keep up with the soccer games, go to those school plays, take them trick-or-treating," LaFleur said.

The Mullins say their family will feel complete when they become parents, and they hope other people will open their homes to children in need.

"We can't leave children out there abandoned or alone. So we should show the love that was given to us to all these children," Mullins said.

The Mullins are hoping to adopt a child between the ages of 1 and 3, but say they're open to whatever door God opens to them.

Family and friends held a virtual shower for them, so they already have a room ready for a child of their own.

The next online informational meeting is set for Monday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m.

You can find information on how to join that meeting, or other upcoming meetings by checking this list. Interested families will need to attend a meeting before getting started with the fostering/adoption process.