HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed Wednesday the Montgomery County man who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus attended the Houston rodeo BBQ cook-off last month.

The man did not attend any concerts or other events, officials said.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the man attended the cook-off on Feb. 28. It is unclear if he was already showing signs of being sick at that time.

On Tuesday, health officials identified the patient as a man in his 40s. He lives in the northwest portion of Montgomery County and is the first presumptive positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the county.

Montgomery County officials said the man had not traveled out of the state of country recently. Everyone he has been in close contact with is in self-quarantine, the county said.

If the case is confirmed by the CDC, this could be the first community-spread case in the Houston area.

The man is being treated at a local hospital. The man is isolated and officials said the risk to the public is low. The man's identity and where he is being treated is not being released.

At Wednesday's press conference, authorities also confirmed that Montgomery ISD would close early for spring break - Thursday and Friday. Its campuses will undergo a "deep cleaning" during that time as a precaution. Classes are scheduled to resume March 23 following the end of spring break.

There are now at least 13 cases in the Houston area. Click here to see a list of all the cases.

The presumptive positive test from Montgomery County has been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

Authorities are investigating the patient's travel history.

There is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus and there are no known medications to treat it.

Anyone who has traveled to a country that's on the CDC's restricted list is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to the United States.

Health officials are telling the public to take precautions to decrease the spread of the virus. Washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces in your house can help.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

How coronavirus is spread

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

