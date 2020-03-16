BEAUMONT, Texas — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Today's top headlines:

Coronavirus symptoms & prevention | Coronavirus questions answered

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time):

March 16 - 7:05 a.m. — Several Southeast Texas school districts have announced more schedule adjustments in the last few days. Read about them all here: School Impacts.

Nederland ISD is closing all facilities immediately, and will resume school on Monday, March 23.

Port Neches-Groves ISD will extend Spring Break until March 23, 2020

Hardin-Jefferson ISD will hold classes Monday, March 16, but will excuse any absence related to COVID-19.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will start as scheduled on Monday morning, March 16, 2020 according to a post on the district’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon. No penalties will be associated with attendance

Bob Hope Schools are closing all facilities and a normal schedule is set to resume on Monday, March 30.

Jasper ISD is "urging parents who are able to keep students home" telling parents that students won't be penalized for the absence.

March 16 - 6:45 a.m. — The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics says there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak.

March 16 - 6 a.m. — Lawmakers and organizations across the U.S. are taking steps to curtail large gatherings as much as possible to encourage and perhaps even force social distancing in an effort to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.

Even the nation's top infectious disease official said Sunday he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.

The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in U.S. be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the pandemic.

March 16 - 6 a.m. — Czech authorities are ordering a lockdown of 21 towns and villages in an area some 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of the capital to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The health authority in the nearby city of Olomouc barred residents from leaving those places and no one without residency can travel there.

The extraordinary measure initially for two weeks includes confining people to their homes except to shop for food and medicine and go to and from work.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

