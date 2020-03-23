BEAUMONT, Texas —

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time):

Key coronavirus updates for Monday, March 23:

A vote in Congress could come Monday on a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package.

China said Monday that the U.S. has attempted to “discredit others and look for a scapegoat to shift its responsibilities.”

Japan will begin quarantining all travelers from the U.S. for 14 days.

Two countries have said they will not field teams for the Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed.

New Zealand begins a four-week lockdown Wednesday that bans all non-essential activities.

MARCH 23 6:30 a.m. — Over the weekend the number of positive coronavirus cases in Southeast Texas rose to 6. A third positive case was confirmed in Beaumont, while a second was confirmed in Hardin County. Orange County saw its first positive case and is awaiting test results on 11 others.

As of 1:15 a.m. ET Monday, Johns Hopkins University reports 339,041 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The United States has 35,211 confirmed cases, the third-most in the world behind China and Spain.

China slams US for 'scapegoating' over virus

China's foreign ministry says the U.S. is "completely wasting the precious time" Beijing had won in attacking the global coronavirus outbreak that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing Monday that the U.S. has attempted to “discredit others and look for a scapegoat to shift its responsibilities.”

He added that the U.S. should “stop politicizing the epidemic, stop stigmatizing and defaming China and other countries.”

China's health ministry says Wuhan has now gone five consecutive days without a new infection, showing the effectiveness of draconian travel restrictions that are slowly being relaxed around the country.

At the same time, China is stepping up measures to prevent the virus from being brought back from overseas, requiring international flights into Beijing to first stop at airports outside the capital for inspection.

New Zealand prepares four-week lockdown

Office workers are hauling computers and plants to their cars and shoppers are stripping shelves bare of coffee, flour and toilet paper before New Zealand starts a four-week lockdown.

"I know it will feel daunting," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, but she said the move was meant to save lives.

People must stay home and all non-essential businesses and activities cease when the lockdown begins late Wednesday night.

Japan to begin quarantining all visiting from US

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that Japan will require a 14-day quarantine to all visitors from the United States, including the Japanese and Americans, effective Thursday and until the end of April.

Japan on Sunday raised a travel advisory for the U.S., urging the Japanese citizens not to make nonessential trips to the U.S.

Abe said the U.S. recently took similar measures and urged Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan, requiring a 14-day quarantine for entrants.

Congress hopes to vote Monday on rescue package

The latest economic rescue package being negotiated in Washington is now nearly $2 trillion. But the Senate has yet to agree on the parameters of the package, voting against advancing the measure to a full vote. Talks were continuing Sunday night on Capitol Hill with the goal a new vote on Monday.

Democrats say the draft package is insufficient, arguing it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers. Republicans returned to the negotiating table.

President Donald Trump weighed in earlier in the day, saying “it's not very complicated” and that workers must be helped and companies saved.

Canada, Australia announcements push likelihood for Olympics postponement to 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four week.

US futures point to another bad day on Wall Street

U.S. futures have declined and Australia's share benchmark plunged 8.5% as work on more stimulus for the U.S. economy hit snags in the U.S. Senate. Shares also dropped in Hong Kong and South Korea early Monday.

However, Japan's Nikkei 225 index held steady, gaining 0.5% after the International Olympic Committee said it plans to discuss potentially changing the timing of the Tokyo Games, due to begin in July.

Troubled cruise ship arrives in Honolulu

A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu's harbor.

The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the evening, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the ship has problems with its propulsion, which will be repaired at Honolulu's harbor.

The ship had to scuttle its 23-day cruise of Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus.