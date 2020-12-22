Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in Southeast Texas sometime this week

More than 26,000 health care workers have been vaccinated in the past week.

BEAUMONT, Texas — So far Texas has distributed 224,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

We checked with Southeast Texas officials Monday and there's still no update on exactly when the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Southeast Texas.

It took nearly five days after Pfizer's roll out for the Pfizer vaccine to arrive here last week.

Shipments of Moderna's covid-19 vaccine began heading across the country Sunday, joining Pfizer's vaccine as another weapon to stop the virus.

"You know this has been changing by the minute, really." "this is really promising. This is a huge scientific breakthrough." "these numbers are gonna take weeks to play out. Even to cover these top priority health care providers." says Dr. Huang

4,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected sometime this week across dozens of locations in Jefferson, Hardin, Jasper, Newton and Orange Counties.

But the line is long and still moving slowly and some have raised concerned over possible side effects like headaches and fatigue.

"You're probably gonna feel little crappy. Have maybe a little bit of a low-grade fever for the first 2 days. It seemed to be limited to those first 48 hours," says Dr. Crystal Howell, an infectious disease pharmacist at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Howell expects mRNA vaccines to be the future since they're basically messages to make antibodies instead of using live virus.

"We actually saw in the Pfizer study they were able to take Tylenol and that seemed to alleviate some of those symptoms," she said.

About 50% of Americans got the flu vaccine last year, but Howell says more than 65% need to get the COVID-19 vaccine before it makes a difference.

"We need everyone to kind of step up in this time to help out," she says.

On Monday 20 providers in Texas received the Moderna vaccine and more shipments are expected to go out tomorrow.