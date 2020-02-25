NEW YORK — Paramount Pictures has halted production on the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film as Hollywood begins to more drastically adapt to the outbreak of a new virus spreading globally.

“Mission: Impossible 7" had been scheduled to shoot for three weeks in Venice.

Authorities say more than 200 people in Italy have tested positive for the new virus. That's the highest number of cases outside Asia.

Paramount has also postponed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which had be originally set for Friday. Cinemas in China have been shuttered due to the outbreak, closing the world's second largest box-office market.

