Michigan's 2nd-biggest county requires masks after ruling

Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford cited her authority to take emergency steps to control an epidemic under a 1978 state law.
LANSING, Mich. — The health department in Michigan’s second-largest county has issued an order requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes.

The move Saturday came a day after the state Supreme Court struck down a law used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to mandate face coverings and issue sweeping restrictions to curb the coronavirus.

The step also came after a Republican legislative leader declared that he opposes continuing the Democratic governor’s statewide mask requirement. 

RELATED: Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford cited her authority to take emergency steps to control an epidemic under a 1978 state law, calling it her “solemn responsibility." 

