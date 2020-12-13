Four Port Arthur ISD campuses cancel in-person classes this week

The schools will move to online learning starting on Monday, and will continue through Thursday. On Friday, PAISD's holiday break begins

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur ISD students from Memorial High School and Career and Technology Education will move to virtual learning for several days after a student involved in an extracurricular activity tested positive for COVID-19.

Memorial High School found out about the positive case on Saturday, and announced that in-person instruction will be cancelled from Monday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 17. Students will continue leaning through the district's online portal according to a PAISD news release.

The district's holiday break starts on Dec. 18 and lasts through Jan. 3.

Students will go back to school on Jan. 4.

Adams Elementary School and Port Acres Elementary School will also switch to online learning on Monday.

The school district said on its website Adams Elementary will be cleaned and sanitized after a positive COVID-19 case and 'case of potential exposure.' Both elementary campuses have canceled in-person classes for Monday-Thursday.

From a Port Arthur ISD news release:

Below is the messaging sent to Memorial High/CATE parents related to a positive student COVID-19 case:

Good afternoon parents of Memorial High and Career and Technology Education students,

On Saturday, December 12th, Memorial High School was notified that a student involved in an extracurricular activity tested positive for COVID-19. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, Memorial High School and Career and Technology Education students and staff will close to in-person instruction and move to virtual instruction Monday, December 14th through Thursday, December 17th. The district will be closed December 18 through January 3, 2021 for holiday break and will reopen on Monday, January 4, 2021. All students are expected to continue their studies through the online portal.

We have immediately implemented steps in our emergency response plan to minimize the impact, including sanitizing and disinfecting the school campus to keep all employees and students healthy and safe.

We continue to encourage all to proceed with incorporating good hygiene and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of infection and to reduce the contraction of the virus by being intentional with their daily activities. Please monitor your health and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms. We are vigilant with working with local and state health officials and investigating all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding. We will get through this together.