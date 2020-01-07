Medical leaders write letter pleading public to wear masks, help reduce spread of COVID-19

Dr. Rey Callas is one of the doctors whom signed the letter. He said there's no political agenda surrounding wearing a mask. It's about saving and protecting lives from an enemy you can't see.



"The letter started about two and a half, three weeks ago," Dr. Callas said.



Six signatures are on a letter written by local medical leaders on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Callas said this isn't about politics.



"I'm not taking away your freedom. I am trying to educated you that a mask is not saying you are giving up the fight. A mask it allowing you to say I am part of the solution to be a part of this team to get rid of this god-awful virus," Dr. Callas said.



The first sentence of the letter sets the tone: "...we are deeply concerned."

That concern is coming from the rise in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.



"As we see more and more people being admitted to the hospital, our concerns are that we don't want to limit the bed capacity, so we can’t take care of other Southeast Texans," Dr. Callas said.



The doctors wrote that COVID-19 is "spreading quickly because too many people thought it was safe to go back to life as usual."