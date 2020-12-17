Medical Center of Southeast Texas gives first COVID-19 vaccine injection to frontline workers

The first vaccine was given Thursday at 1:34 p.m. to a registered nurse at the hospital.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Medical Center of Southeast Texas has started administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine injections to frontline workers Thursday afternoon.

The first Pfizer shot was given at 1:34 pm to registered nurse Christy Wright.

Wright’s mother and father both contracted COVID-19 in the summer. Her father lost his battle with COVID-19 and died on Aug. 1.

She said she feels a responsibility to get the vaccine. “I want to do all I can to help not spread this deadly virus,” Wright said.

Wright is a medical surgeon and COVID-19 medical floor nurse and says she's excited to be the first to receive the vaccine.

The Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer, Dana Steffer, administered the first vaccination.

“We are following every measure outline by the CDC, FDA and ACIP, ” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Mennie, “and we will continue to support all efforts that lead to the end of this pandemic, and maintain quality, compassionate care in all that we do.”

