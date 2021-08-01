Jefferson County judge discusses possibility of mass COVID-19 vaccination in our area

"We're ready, willing and able to cooperate to make that happen."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The state announced new plans to send more shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine across Texas.

Some in Southeast Texas are feeling forgotten as next door neighbors in Houston receive a ton of vaccines. People here say they just want the same opportunity.

Many are asking the same question: so where are the vaccines?

According to the state, mass vaccinations are coming. Will that be an option in Southeast Texas?

"It's still unsure. We're ready, willing and able to cooperate to make that happen in the event it becomes an eventuality that we could take of advantage of,"

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said the state will look at a variety of factors.

"Based on populations disease spread, incidences, the number of vulnerable in our percentages in our population, and the number of people over the age of 65," Branick said.

He said we meet those criteria.

For now, doctors say we have to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Msonthi Levine said it's simple.

"Which is stay away from each other, wear your masks and wash your hands. I mean the stuff works," Levine said.

Levine hopes Texas will pull through and send more vaccines to rural areas.

"Just because we're small doesn't mean we're not important. We still have cases and we're seeing them every day," Levine said.

So in the meantime, while we continue to wait, Branick is looking at what facilities could house mass vaccinations.

"We have in Jefferson County volunteered Ford Park in the event it's necessary for that to be used," Branick said.

Getting the groundwork done now for what's to come.

"We're just going to take whatever avenue to expedite the delivery of the vaccine to as many people that want it, as we can in as quick a manner possible," Branick said.

Both Branick and Levine hope more vaccine companies will receive FDA approval.

They agreed this will speed up the distribution process considerably.