Texas officials: Mass vaccination centers most efficient to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

The governor is putting pressure on pharmacies for a faster rollout, so where is Texas finding success?

BEAUMONT, Texas — The governor is praising the work Texas is doing to get the vaccines off the shelves and into the arms of the most vulnerable.

Gov. Greg Abbott spent part of Tuesday in Houston for a roundtable discussion, where he praised Harris County for its vaccination efforts, saying they lead the state by a long shot.

But he said the state has a long way to go.

Gov. Abbott said the state has administered 78 percent of COVID-19 vaccines.

But when it comes to pharmacies who have partner with nursing homes and assisted living facilities, they've only given out 26 percent of their allocations.

The governor is putting pressure on those pharmacies for a faster rollout, so where is Texas finding success? The governor said it's in large-scale mass vaccination sites.

So, will the governor commit to a vaccination hub in Jefferson County?



He was asked that question Tuesday and passed it to Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nimm Kidd.



"Once that center is up and running, we hope that those other agencies in the area will work together because we see that mass vaccination centers is the most efficient way to delivery. So, we will continue working with Mayor Ames and her team in order to use the most resources that they have,” Kidd said.

The governor went on to say the only limitation Texas is facing is an inadequate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine as the supply comes from the federal government

So far there are 79 COVID-19 vaccine hubs in Texas.