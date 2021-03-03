Masks still required at all Southeast Texas Hospitals after Texas Gov lifts mask-mandate

All three hospitals in the region made statements in support of continued masking at their facilities.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Masks are and will still be required on the campuses of all three hospitals in Southeast Texas in spite of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's lifting of the statewide mask mandate.

Abbott announced that he is rescinding statewide face mask orders and reopening all businesses starting next Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

"Businesses don't need the state to tell them how to operate," Abbott said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference in Lubbock.

A spokesperson from the Medical Center of Southeast Texas told 12News Wednesday afternoon that none of their current COVID-19 polices were changing and that masks will still be required at all of their facilities.

Both Christus and Baptist hospitals are also still requiring masks according to statements released on each of their Facebook pages.

"At this time all patients, visitors, staff and physicians are still required to be screened and wear a mask in our facilities, even once vaccinated," the statement from Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas read.

"We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working, or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible," the Christus Southeast Texas Health System statement said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full Statement from Christus Southeast Texas Health System...

We are aware of the new order announced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would lift the statewide masking mandate for many establishments on March 10.

However, that will not apply to our CHRISTUS facilities. We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working, or receiving care in any of our CHRISTUS facilities, per CDC guidelines, as well as hand hygiene and social distancing where possible.

We are continuing to closely evaluate the Governor's executive order and will do the same for any additional guidance or requirements issued by the State Department of Health and Human Services or other entities.

We understand that as more Texans are vaccinated, additional decisions will need to be made by the state, cities, and counties in which our ministries reside, and we are prepared to respond accordingly.

In the meantime, we remain focused on safely providing the care our communities need (whether COVID-related or not) and fulfilling our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

Full statement from Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas...

In recognition of the recent modification to Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order (GA-34) lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses across the state, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas is reinforcing the importance of continuing masking and all other safety measures.

As we continue our quest to perform high-quality and safe care to all that have entrusted their lives and the lives of their loved ones to us, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Texas health and Human Services Commission.

Although we are encouraged by declining COVID-I9 case counts and hospitalizations, along with the availability of vaccines, we have chosen to continue to follow evidence-based-practices that have proven positive this past year.

At this time all patients, visitors, staff and physicians are still required to be screened and wear a mask in our facilities, even once vaccinated.

As we continue to perform Sacred Work, we encourage you to continue masking, social distancing and proper hand hygiene.