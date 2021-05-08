Masks required again for jail staff, visitation suspended in Jefferson County

A spokesperson said most jail employees continued to wear masks even when they were not required.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some restrictions are being put back in place at the Jefferson County Jail as the area sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

All sheriff's office employees are masked up again according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Crystal Holmes. Face coverings were made mandatory on July 29 at the sheriff's office and jail according to Holmes. She said most staff members at the jail continued wearing masks even when they were not required.

Visitation to the facility has been suspended until further notice. On April 4, 2021, visitors were allowed to start coming to the facility again after more than a year of COVID-19 closures according to Holmes. Visitation was stopped on March 13, 2020, according to a previous news release from the county.

Holmes also noted that they have masks available for inmates to wear if they choose to.