Mask order lifted in Newton County but students, staff at Newton ISD must still wear them

NEWTON, Texas — Residents in Newton County will no longer be required to wear a mask but students and teachers in Newton schools will.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from September 25, 2020.)

The Newton Independent School District announced in a Facebook Post Thursday that the county's mask order had been lifted but the district will still require students and staff to wear mask.

The district said in the post that officials will continue to monitor coronavirus cases involving students and staff in order to make decisions in the future.

"Our goal is to keep everyone healthy," the Thursday afternoon post read.

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks submitted a mask waiver to Texas Governor Greg Abbott on September 25, 2020.

Weeks told 12News at the time he wants people in his county to have a choice in whether or not residents have to wear a mask.

"I think it should be given to the system of Newton County, the ability to wear masks or not wear masks," Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks told 12News in late September.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Newton ISD Facebook post...

