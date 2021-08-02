Louisiana shatters record with 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped short of ordering a new mask mandate, but held out the possibility that he would do so on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana shattered its previous record for COVID-19 cases on Monday, reporting more than 11,109 new cases and 27 new deaths due to the virus over the weekend. More than 11,000 people have now died in the state due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to new data published by the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 244 more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than there were on Thursday. In total, there were 1,984 COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals across the state, just shy of the January totals which were the highest of the pandemic. The LDH said that 90 percent of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The data published Monday includes cases, deaths, and hospitalizations since Friday.

The latest COVID-19 figures come as Gov. John Bel Edwards could issue a new statewide mask mandate on Monday amid an "accelerating" rate of infections and hospitalizations.

"This is something that I am seriously considering," Edwards said. The governor scheduled another COVID-19 update for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

“This is something that I am seriously considering,” Edwards said. The governor scheduled another COVID-19 update for 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

Hospitalizations in the state have skyrocketed since July 1. Some regions like Baton Rouge, Northshore, and the south-central portion of the state are reporting record-setting numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Edwards and Louisiana’s top health officers say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow the fourth surge of the virus. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state this week.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell brought back an indoor mask mandate for the city on Friday and is requiring city employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

