Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since early weeks of outbreak

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s health department reports that there are 534 patients hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus on Thursday, the lowest total number of patients since the early weeks of the outbreak in the state.

Thursday’s patient total is also lower than previous lows set on June 13 following the start of Phase 2 before the second surge of cases prompted more restrictions and a statewide mask mandate.

In fact, Thursday’s total is the lowest total since March 25 when the state was reporting hundreds of new cases and hospitalizations daily.

The number of patients hospitalized in the state has steadily declined since reaching a second peak in late July. On July 25, Louisiana had reported 1,600 people hospitalized across the state with the virus, which was still lower than the April 13 peak of 2,134.

In roughly that same time, Louisiana has also seen steady declines in the seven-day averages in new cases, new deaths, and the percentage of new tests returning positive. Those averages show that Louisiana reported about 480 new cases and 13 deaths daily.

In another important milestone, Orleans Parish has not reported a new death in 12 days. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday that New Orleans will join the rest of the state in Phase 3 on Saturday.

