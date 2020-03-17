NEW ORLEANS — There are now 171 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana, with four people dead from the disease -- at least three of whom were residents of New Orleans.

116 of the cases are in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish saw a significant jump in cases, from 11 Monday to 31 Tuesday. New cases were also reported in Washington Parish and Terrebonne Parish.

The city is second only to Seattle in per capita cases of the virus, forcing Governor John Bel Edwards to close bars, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms for at least a month, starting Wednesday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has prohibited all private and public gatherings and closed all bars, nightclubs, gyms, health clubs, shopping malls and dine-in restaurants. These social distancing rules went into effect at midnight last night.

The fourth death was reported by the Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday afternoon but no further details were immediately available.

On Monday, an 84-year-old from the Lambeth House senior facility in Uptown New Orleans was pronounced dead from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Two other patients diagnosed with the coronavirus have died. Both were being treated at Touro Hospital and both were from New Orleans. One was 58-years-old and another was 53. Both were said by the state to have had underlying conditions.

The number of cases in Louisiana continues to grow significantly since Friday, and that number is expected to continue growing as more people are tested.

Coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Louisiana

Tuesday morning's numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show that more than half of the states COVID-19 cases, 171 for now, are in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish, which had no cases until mid-week last week, jumped from 11 to 31 in the span of a day.

New cases also arose in Washington and Terrebonne parishes.

Lafourche sheriff's office starts telephone check-in program for elderly residents

From the LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is urging citizens to take advantage of a free service to check on the welfare of elderly relatives, especially those who may be self-isolating due to COVID-19.

The “Are You OK?” program is a free telephone reassurance service provided by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Through this program, the Sheriff’s Office places a daily phone call to a person at a specified time. If no response is received, a deputy is dispatched to the residence to check on that person. This service is designed to enhance the quality of life for elderly residents who live alone or those who are at risk of sudden illness, falls, accidents, or social isolation.

Citing guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor John Bel Edwards has recommended that all elderly citizens and those with chronic health conditions limit interactions with others.

Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services closes offices

From the Louisiana DCFS office:

Due to community spread of the novel coronavirus in New Orleans, and in response to the need for social distancing across the state, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is instituting 100% remote work in its Orleans Region offices, and transitioning to reduced workforce on-site in other offices statewide, starting today (Tuesday, March 17, 2020).

How to connect with DCFS:

To report child abuse, call Louisiana's child abuse hotline at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437), or for mandatory reporters, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/mandatedreporters.

To access SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or Child Support, apply only via the CAFÉ Self-Service Portal (www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe) or get information about the services online at www.dcfs.la.gov/page/family-support or by calling the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

Those specifically looking for a SNAP application can text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

Streetcars, buses and ferries operating on reduced schedule

New Orleans' public transportation network of ferries, buses and streetcars are now limited, city officials said.

The Regional Transit Authority began service reductions starting Tuesday, March 17, officials said in a statement.

The changes are being made to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease contracted from the coronavirus.

Officials are asking residents to avoid using public transportation unless they are traveling for essential work such as healthcare and nutrition services.

New Orleans is second only to Seattle in COVID-19 cases per capita

The statistics are as fluid and fast-changing as they are alarming, but as of Monday afternoon, Louisiana and New Orleans rank as national hotspots for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Numbers calculated by WWL-TV from state and municipal health departments, combined with latest census numbers, place Louisiana and New Orleans squarely in the top five locations for the growing crisis. With the federal government recommending against any gatherings of more than 10 people, the state and city numbers seem to support that drastic suggestion.

With the state’s count of positive cases updated to 136 as of Monday evening, Louisiana ranks third among states on a per capita basis, trailing only Washington and New York. New Orleans, which is rapidly becoming a front-line battleground for the outbreak, ranks second among big cities, trailing only Seattle.

Public Catholic mass cancelled in New Orleans

The catholic church has taken another step this week to help limit the spread of COVID-19, cancelling all public masses.

Confessions and other gatherings have also been cancelled until further notice.

"Let us pray for those who have died because of the virus, and for the healing of those who have been affected. Be assured of my prayers daily and I will pray for you in my private daily Mass," Archbishop Gregory Aymond said in part.

The cancellation includes all St. Joseph and St. Patrick's Day gatherings.

New Orleans restrictions now in effect

Starting at midnight, New Orleans' business closure and ban on gatherings is now in effect. It will last at least the coming weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 and limit the impact on Louisiana's healthcare system.

All bars, nightclubs, casinos, shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms and fitness studios are now closed until further notice. All public and priviate gatherings are prohibited.

“This does not apply to health care facilities, pharmacies, grocery stores, corner stores, banks, gas stations and to her essential service providers,” Cantrell said.

What you need to know about COVID-19:

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

