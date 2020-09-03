NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state Monday afternoon.

Governor John Bel Edwards said the first case involved a Jefferson Parish resident who was hospitalized in Orleans Parish.

The case is considered "presumptive" until officially confirmed by the Center for Disease Control. At this time, it is the only known case of the disease in the state. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the CDC confirmation would likely come later Monday.

Louisiana Public Health Hotline: 1-855-523-2652

"Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks," Edwards said. "The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk of those around this patient."

An epidemiology team will now begin an investigation of people who may have come in contact with the patient, including healthcare workers. The Office of Public Health will then administer more tests to determine if those people have been infected.

The health department did not release any additional details about the patient or where they are being treated.

RELATED: Governor Edwards' full remarks on the coronavirus presumptive case in Louisiana

Edwards announced the first positive test for the virus as the Louisiana legislative session opened Monday.

“Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state,” Edwards said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is ready and prepared for the virus.

"At this time, we believe the risk to the public remains low — but we are being vigilant and deliberate at every stage,” Cantrell said.



The mayor of New Orleans said that the city had no plans to cancel this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade at this time.

Cantrell was met with a handful of protesters as she tried to start her press conference. The protesters were local hospitality workers who said they don't get paid sick days. The protesters chanted that "If we work sick, you get sick."

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns cancel Crescent City conference

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

TEGNA

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

TEGNA

How to Prevent the Spread

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands

RELATED: This interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

Information from the New Orleans Health Department contributed to this report.