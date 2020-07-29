Louisiana Children’s Museum to close indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

The museum said it was postponing daily museum visits starting Monday, Aug. 17, “until families are more confident about the health of the community.”

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Children’s Museum announced Tuesday that it will close indefinitely in August and shift its focus to virtual and offsite programs.

In the announcement, the museum said it was postponing daily museum visits starting Monday, Aug. 17, “until families are more confident about the health of the community.”

LCM CEO Julia Bland described the “short-term” closure as a difficult, but necessary, business decision.

“We have an obligation to our children, families, and the generous and engaged community who has supported LCM’s ambitious plans for our new home in New Orleans City Park. This short-term decision will ensure the long-term sustainability of the Louisiana Children’s Museum.”

The museum said the decision to close indefinitely comes just two months after the museum reopened with expanded health and safety measures to meet Louisiana’s Phase 2 guidelines.

“While families who have returned to play since our reopening in mid-June have expressed their confidence and appreciation for the extensive health and safety protocols we have in place, many families are not quite ready to venture out in the numbers we need to deliver a quality experience and support our daily operation,” said Bland. “At this time, we must reimagine how to best support children and families and prepare for reopening when our city and country are healthier and more confident.”

The announcement said the museum will explore opportunities for small group programs, camps, after school workshops, and early childhood programs.