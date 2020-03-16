NEW ORLEANS — Twenty casinos across Louisiana will reportedly shut down at midnight Tuesday for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the order was issued Monday by Ronnie Jones, chair of Louisiana's gambling board.

The order comes after the Center for Disease Control recommended that gatherings of 50 or more people should be canceled for postponed for the next eight weeks.

Harrah's New Orleans said it will be providing two weeks of pay to all employees during the closure.

As of Monday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 114 state-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Two people have died from the disease.

