NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana will begin Phase Two of reopening the economy on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement Monday during a press conference after laying out how well Louisiana has recovered after being one of the worst state's in the nation for Coronavirus early on.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced earlier in the day that if the state moves on the phase two, New Orleans will not.

"Right now, absolutely, we are not moving into Phase Two," Cantrell said. "But we are revisiting to see, still within Phase One, where we can loosen restrictions."

What CAN reopen under Phase 2 guidelines:

All businesses and organizations currently at 25% capacity can expand to 50%

Casinos and video poker establishments may expand operations to 50% and 75% of gaming positions

Massage establishments, tattoo parlors and esthetic services may operate at 50% capacity

Bowling alleys, skating rinks, pool halls may resume operation at 50% capacity

Bars that do not hold food service certificate can reopen at 25% capacity

Arcades and children’s museums can reopen at 50% capacity

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers may resume operation

What is still CLOSED:

Nursing homes are closed to visitation

Concert venues

Music Halls

Amusement parks

Carnivals

Water Parks

Fairs

Indoor child play centers

Theme Parks

