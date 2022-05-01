Southeast Texans facing long wait times for COVID-19 tests as health officials struggle with demands

MORE | Full list of COVID-19 testing sites across Southeast Texas



At-home test kits are sold out, pharmacies are booked for days, and urgent care clinics are overwhelmed.



"It's been very busy, very, very, busy," said Jennifer Phelan with Eastex Urgent Care.



At Eastex Urgent Care, patient numbers are way up.



“A large amount, at least over a hundred a day, so it's a large amount, but our staff has been great, honestly awesome, so we just keep it rolling so we can help our community," Phelan said.



Still, if you need to get tested in a day, urgent care clinics like Eastex are your best bet with wait times at CVS and Walgreens pushed back until the weekend.



"I feel like we have a good rhythm of how we tell people what their test results are, report it to the county, treat the patient, and do all of that in a timely manner," Phelan said.



Most insurance policies cover the cost of a test, and the government's Cares Act covers those without insurance who can show a Social Security number.



Although the demand is through the roof, Phelan said they aren't getting worried about supply yet.



"We are good right now, but it is future supply. We don't know what we're going to get in the future," Phelan said.



And test seekers be warned, it's not an easy process.



"[It's] exhausting. When you’re sick, you don't want to be doing all of that," Phelan said.



With the price of a test right now being around $100, Branick said no free public testing sites are currently in the works.