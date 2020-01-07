'Deeply concerned' | Local hospitals make plea for Southeast Texas to take action to prevent 'surge'

Baptist, CHRISTUS, SETRAC, Medical Center of Soutehast Texas write joint letter to citizens.

BEAUMONT, Texas — In a rare, joint letter, the presidents and CEOs of local hospitals and medical centers across Southeast Texas have come together to discuss how "deeply concerned" they are at the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our area.

Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, Jefferson Medical Society and Jefferson County Medical Society say Southeast Texas have let their guard down when it comes to coronavirus and that "COVID-19 is spreading quickly."

"Through hurricanes, floods, explosions and more you've proven that the citizens of Southeast Texas are like no other -- we've been there for one another before, and we are asking you to do it again," the joint letter reads.

The letter acknowledges the flattening of the curve during the stay home order in March and April, but says reopening has "added challenges" and that COVID-19 is "spreading quickly because too many people thought it was safe to go back to life as usual."

"While we are very grateful for the many thousands of cards, meals and PPE that have been donated to our organizations since the start of the pandemic," the joint letter read, "Today we need our community to demonstrate its resolve by taking action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent a significant surge in our hospitals.

"It is proven that when people wear a face mask in public, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others and practice frequent hand hygiene, it reduces the spread of the virus. We are writing this letter to implore the people of Jefferson and the surrounding counties to do these three simple things to help us save lives."

The letter comes as cases across Texas and the Golden Triangle rise to historic levels. The 14-day moving average for Southeast Texas is now near 80 and rising based on positive cases. June 26 and June 20 were two of the highest, one-day totals for positive coronavirus cases seen in Southeast Texas since the pandemic began.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has hit the pause button on reopening, and he has started scaling back by limiting capacity in restaurants and other businesses while closing bars across Texas.