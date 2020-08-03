HOUSTON — Several health departments in the Houston area are asking any residents who recently traveled to Egypt and took a Nile River cruise to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days due to possible coronavirus exposure.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services said the M.S.A’sara cruise traveling to and from Aswan, Egypt was quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure. Those traveling with the cruise line from Feb. 12 to March 5 may have been exposed to the virus.

“If you or your family traveled on the M.S. A'sara cruise (traveling to and from Aswan, Egypt) during the dates in question, please self-quarantine and contact your local health department. Only passengers on the M.S. A’sara cruise need to contact their local health department,” the Fort Bend health department said in a statement.

Below are contact numbers for Houston-area health departments:

For Fort Bend County Residents:

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services

www.fbchealth.org/ncov

281-633-7795

This number is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm

For City of Houston Residents:

Houston Health Department

www.HoustonHealth.org

www.HoustonEmergency.org

832-393-4220*

*This number is currently only for M.S. A’sara cruise passangers and will be staffed 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For Harris County Residents:

Harris County Public Health (HCPH)

www.hcphtx.org\COVID-19

www.ReadyHarris.org

713-439-6000

This number is staffed 7 days a week 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

