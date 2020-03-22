SILSBEE, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting just about everything — including Sunday church services.

Sunday morning services across Southeast Texas took on a different look after emergency orders canceled gatherings larger than 10 people as cases of COVID-19 grow in Southeast Texas.

For services churches, that meant holding services on outdoor stages while parishioners listened from the safe confines of their car.

That was the case at First Baptist Church in Silsbee.

Their parking lot was full with roughly 100 cars Sunday morning as Dr. Mark Carpenter preached his sermon.

Members of the church tuned radios to a low-power FM radio signal to hear the sermon.

Instead of the normal 'amen' heard at church, car horns blared from the parking lot.

It was a similar scene at United Methodist Temple in Port Arthur where car horns filled the void of amen.

RELATED: Viral 'teddy bear hunts' take over local neighborhoods

RELATED: Watch live: White House coronavirus task force gives update on US response

RELATED: SETX coronavirus updates: Jefferson Co. Judge self-quarantines, Orange County reports first positive case