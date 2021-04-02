Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD becomes first district in Orange County to offer COVID-19 vaccine to staff

The staff receive their first dose on Thursday and are scheduled to receive the second dose on March 4.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District is now the first district in Orange County to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees.

The district announced Thursday that they have given the first round of the Moderna vaccine to staff members who wanted to take it.

The vaccines were administered by Aurora Concepts, a company the district has worked with in the past for flu shots for staff members.

However, many Texas teachers have yet to receive any doses of the vaccine as the nation continues to face a supply shortage of the vaccine.

Texas' largest teachers association has been advocating for teachers to be given priority access to the coronavirus vaccine.

In mid-December, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texans could see widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by March and that Texas teachers could see the vaccine sooner.

The Texas State Teachers Association has been fighting to get to the top of the vaccine list, since they were classified as essential workers through the pandemic, before any vaccines were approved.

“We're trying to make sure that everyone understands that we want priority for the vaccine because that's going to help us not to lose another educator, student or family member,” TSTA President Ovidia Molina told 12News.

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for COVID-19, despite teachers being prioritized as “essential workers” under the CDC’s vaccination plans.