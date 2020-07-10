Letter from Evadale ISD superintendent says 16 students, staff have COVID-19

EVADALE, Texas — On Tuesday, Evadale ISD's superintendent issued a letter updating families on the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district.
According to the online letter from Superintendent Gary Fairchild, the elementary school has 2 students in quarantine, while the junior high has 6 active student cases and 4 active teacher cases. 21 are in quarantine from the junior high.
Evadale High School has 5 active student cases and 1 active teacher case. 18 people are in quarantine.
In all, the school has learned of 11 confirmed student cases, 5 staff members and there are 41 students and staff in quarantine for monitoring.
The district's classes started again on Monday, October 5 after campuses were closed for deep cleaning on Thursday and Friday due to 'recent occurrences' of positive COVID-19 cases.
Tia Coleman, a teacher at Evadale Elementary School, died due to complications from the virus on October 1.