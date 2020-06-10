Lamar University health official says not enough students are being tested for COVID-19

University records say there have been 159 positive cases among students and staff since March

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University officials are pushing for students to take advantage of coronavirus testing offered on campus.

Health experts say even with parts of the economy reopening, testing should still be done.

COVID-19 has made many of us appreciate the little things.

(Editor's Note: The above video aired in July 2020.)

For Jasmin Regaldo, it's being able to take in-person classes at Lamar University.

"It became like a dessert," Regaldo said. "It felt very lonely, so to have everyone back this semester it feels really good."

Regaldo's guard remains high, knowing the pandemic is still going on.

"You can't be too cautious around people, you have to know everything and it's harder just for you to just go out now," Regaldo said.

Shawn Gray is director of the student health center at Lamar.

Gray said not enough students are taking advantage of the on-campus testing.

"If we can help keep the community COVID rates down then that's what we wanna do," Gray said.

An average of 120 COVID-19 tests per month have been done at the center. University records say there have been 159 positive cases among students and staff since March.

What's YOUR reason? Share your mask photos with us using #MaskUpLU! pic.twitter.com/JVwM32M5p6 — Lamar University (@LamarUniversity) September 29, 2020

"If they cant get in the day they call, we try to get them in the following day. They don't wanna wait so they are finding some areas and other organizations to do it that day," Gray said.

The university isn't requiring students to get tested.

"Testing everybody that comes on and off campus was just not something that we felt like was absolutely necessary and could be handled in a better way," Gray said.

Students like Regaldo are just happy the university is being resourceful during this time of need.