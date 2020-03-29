BEAUMONT, Texas — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Southeast Texas, a Lamar University spokesperson tells 12News an employee of the university tested positive on Friday.

The employee has been isolated at home for the last 11 days according to spokesperson Shelly Vitanza. She says the person is still recovering.

Vitanza says the employee and the university are working with the health department.

