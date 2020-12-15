Lamar University applying to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

The Student Health Center has met with the Texas Department of State Health Services and Beaumont Emergency Management to learn the requirements to participate in the vaccine. There are vaccine storage requirements that have to be met as well as vaccine administration time frames, documentation into the National Registry data bank and procedures for managing unused vaccines.



Initially, vaccines will be given to groups at highest risk - essential workers and people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness. In the second phase of inoculation, people at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19 and people with limited access to routine vaccines will be given the vaccine. The LU community falls within the second phase of people who are at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting the virus.



The vaccines for phase 2 are expected to be available sometime between January and July 2021 and will be offered to students, faculty and staff on a volunteer basis at no charge.