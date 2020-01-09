Kindergartner tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of in-person classes at League City school

A staff member has also tested positive at a separate school in the district.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A kindergartner tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school, Clear Creek ISD’s website shows.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from August 20th and reports on "what happens when there's a COVID case at a school"

The case was reported at Ross Elementary, which is now operating in “Stage 4” of the district’s coronavirus response plan.

The school district confirmed to KHOU 11 News the child was on the campus for a short amount of time before the test results came back, and he or she was then sent home and the classroom cleaned. The district also notified parents via a letter home.

Statement from Clear Creek ISD

"The student was on campus yesterday for a short time before being sent home. With CCISD protocols in place, ie: mask coverings and social distancing, there were no close contacts which means this is not a need for concern. The school was cleaned in accordance with guidelines.

School is resuming as normal today. We ask parents to keep their children home if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, tested positive for COVID-19, or exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19.

With 42,000 students and 5,000 employees, Clear Creek ISD currently has two active cases of COVID-19 across its 45 schools. We will continue to monitor and communicate as needed."

The second case mentioned by the district is a staff member at Greene Elementary, the district's stats page shows.

As part of Stage 4 at Ross Elementary, those who came in contact with the student will be notified and told to quarantine for 14 day. The affected area will be closed for a deep cleaning. The district is also asking students and staff to self-monitor their health and stay if ill.

The district’s Stage 4 plan also calls for the school to be closed for three days, if necessary.

In August, it was reported that children with no COVID-19 symptoms may be more contagious than sick adults, a study found.