'Sometimes you can't help but ask why' | Jefferson County Sheriff, family remembering Deputy LaQuintin Wilson

BEAUMONT, Texas — Tributes are pouring in for another Southeast Texas law enforcement officer who died from COVID-19 complications.

Deputy LaQuintin Wilson died Tuesday after battling the coronavirus. He worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for 15 years.

Friends, family, and co-workers are mourning his death. He was described as a strong, family man.

With a 15-year career in law enforcement, LaQuintin Wilson was a loveable man who exuded passion in all he did.

In a statement, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office called LaQuintin Wilson "A gentle giant who showed tremendous respect for coworkers and inmates alike."

“If you ever came into contact with him, he left his mark on you from his smile, his laugh, his talk, his stance, when he comes into the building,” said cousin Shaniqua Wilson.

His tight-knit family was caught by surprise as COVID-19 complications took his life.

“It was a big shock because we never would have expected this for him,” Shaniqua Wilson said. “We had faith and we prayed every morning. He was going to come out of this. He was going to walk, walk out of there discharged. He was going to have a testimony about it. You try not to ask God why because it's all in his will, but with this sometimes you can't help but ask why."

It’s a very real danger that most first responders are put under every, day. Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens shares more about the heartbreaking response from how LaQuintin Wilson’s children.

“It is painful and I keep telling her that we're part of her family and we're wrapping Jefferson County Sheriff's Office around her and trying to console her,” Stephens said. “You know it's a difficult loss. You know he has four children, so 39 years old that's a young man to lose his life.”

A life lost too soon, as Shaniqua Wilson sends this reminder of the pain this loss is for not only the community but her family

“Please wear your mask, please try to social distance to prevent another family to have to go through this,” Shaniqua Wilson said. “Because this is the worst feeling ever. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.”

LaQuintin Wilson and his legacy will not be forgotten. His funeral arrangements are still in the works.