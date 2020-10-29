Jefferson County remains in red, highest threat level for COVID-19. What does that mean?

One public health expert said it's important not to let down your guard yet, as Southeast Texas continue testing positive for the coronavirus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, one Lamar University professor has been actively monitoring its impact in Jefferson County.

Dr. Praphul Joshi is a Lamar University public health professor. He partnered with the county and created a color-coded system to help them track COVID-19's impact. Since March, Jefferson County has been in the highest threat level: red.

"We have slightly started seeing the ticking back the cases up, especially, in the last month," Joshi said.

That means the area's 14 day average is above 20 percent and the positivity rate above 5 percent.

"These numbers may appear to be too low, in terms of the threat levels but we need to realize that it only takes 5 to 10 cases, active cases, to spread," Joshi said.

Since July, Jefferson County has seen a drop in both the 14-day moving average and hospitalizations. County Judge Jeff Branick believes it's a step in the right direction.

"I'm happy, I would obviously like to see it lower. I hope that everybody will be cooperative and practice good hygiene so that we can get it away," Branick said.

Although progress has been made, Joshi said this isn't a time for folks to let down their guard.

"We're certainly not out the woods and we should still take this disease seriously, there is still a lot of people who are in the hospital," Joshi said.