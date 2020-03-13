BEAUMONT, Texas — In a move that could signal the cancellation of the South Texas State Fair, the Jefferson County Judge is planning to sign a disaster declaration for the county Friday afternoon.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick confirmed to 12News that he plans to sign the disaster declaration related to the coronavirus after returning early from a vacation.

Branick cited "health information" of residents who have returned to the county after being on a cruise the Beaumont Enterprise reported Friday.

The move comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide public health disaster over coronavirus Friday.

When Branick signs the declaration, it will allow the county to cancel some events and close county-owned venues like the fairgrounds and Ford Park.

The YMBL South Texas State Fair is held at both venues.

Jefferson County is obligated by contract to allow the fair to go on at the county-owned fairgrounds at Ford Park, according to YMBL fair vice chairman Dohn LaBiche.

A disaster declaration for the county would allow changes to that contract.

Earlier this week, LaBiche told 12News YMBL had no plans to cancel the fair but were keeping their eye on the situation.

“We’re there to follow what the state, what our local health department, what the CDC says that we should do and we’re still hopeful that we can have our fair,” LaBiche told 12News on Wednesday.

Labiche told 12News the YMBL board would be meeting about the issue Thursday night and over this weekend.

Texas currently has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. None of those cases have come from the Golden Triangle.

About 220 Texans have been tested for the virus, and 75 are currently being tested.

