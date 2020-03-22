JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick is calling on area nurses who are not currently working full time to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Branick posted on Facebook Saturday that he is looking for nurses to help in the Southeast Texas call screening center or "at our drive through testing site". Branick did not say when or where a drive-thru testing site would be opening in Southeast Texas.

Volunteers can call the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center at (409) 835-8757.

The screening center hotline experienced problems on Friday, its first day being operational for residents to call for questions about testing.

Branick told 12News that the call center only had three nurses answering questions. Some of the nurses who were assigned to the call center said there is a question during the screening process that they did not feel qualified to answer based on their nurses license.

Branick wouldn't elaborate on what that question ways.

Branick says county lawyers are working with the state licensing board for nurses to resolve the issue.

The combined health hotline created for Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Jasper and Newton Counties went live at 8 a.m. Friday. The call center took more than 80 calls on Friday with most coming from Jefferson County.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath, or if you feel you may have been exposed to coronavirus, officials recommend calling the medical screening hotline number (409) 550-2536.

RELATED: 'Health Hotline' opens Friday morning for coronavirus screening in Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Jasper,Newton Counties

Gov. Greg Abbott has waived several regulations to help meet Texas’ growing need for nurses as the state responds to the COVID-19 virus. The governor’s actions will expand Texas’ active nursing workforce by doing the following:

Allowing temporary permit extensions to practice for graduate nurses and graduate vocational nurses who have yet to take the licensing exam.

Allowing students in their final year of nursing school to meet their clinical objectives by exceeding the 50 percent limit on simulated experiences.

Allowing nurses with inactive licenses or retired nurses to reactivate their licenses.

"In the coming weeks and months, Texas will continue to see a growing need for medical professionals to help us respond to these unique and challenging times," said Governor Abbott. "With these actions, Texas is taking an important step to meet that need. Nurses are essential to our ability to test for this virus, provide care for COVID-19 patients, and to continue providing other essential health care services. Suspending these regulations will allow us to bring additional skilled nurses into the workforce to assist with our efforts and enhance our COVID-19 response."

RELATED: Beaumont confirms second case of coronavirus

RELATED: Can coronavirus spread on mail? United States Postal Service issues statement

RELATED: LIST: Stores designate shopping times for seniors, vulnerable during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: 'Nothing to do until I get better' | Hardin County man in quarantine after becoming county's first coronavirus victim

RELATED: FDA approves coronavirus test that produces results in 45 minutes

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, you won't be forcibly quarantined if someone on your plane has the coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, it's possible to make homemade hand sanitizer

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you cancel your flight without paying a penalty over coronavirus fears?

Lower your risk