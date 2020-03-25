BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News on Wednesday that his wife's COVID19 test results are negative.

Branick previously posted on his personal Facebook page that he and his wife Sherrie would be self-quarantining after she showed symptoms of the virus.

In the post he said he and his wife spent four hours in the emergency room because she showed symptoms.

In a text to 12News on Wednesday afternoon, Branick said he will get to return to the courthouse on Thursday morning.

RELATED: Jefferson County Judge begins self-quarantining after wife shows symptoms of COVID-19

Also on 12NewsNow.com

VERIFY: CDC, WHO do not recommend homemade masks

Dozens of meals delivered to first responders, medical staff by Beaumont restaurant owner amid coronavirus outbreak

$2 trillion coronavirus deal: Who will get stimulus checks and when?