BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News that he will issue a mask ordinance for local businesses.

Branick says the order will run from June 24-30 and businesses could face a $1,000 fine if they do not enforce the ordinance.

Jefferson County is the latest in Texas to issue a mask ordinance and comes as the state surpasses 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time. It comes after six consecutive days of Texas seeing 3,000+ new cases.

In Harris County, customers 10 years and older must wear masks, though individuals aren’t subject to any fines for not wearing one. Businesses, however, could face a $1,000 fine if they do not comply with an order there.

Bexar, Hidalgo and Dallas counties have all modified their mask mandates in a similar way.

The order comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said cities and counties could not impose penalties directly on citizens who do not wear a mask.

Local leaders across Texas have said they are working with the governor's office to stay within the guidelines of the state.

RELATED: Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases for first time

RELATED: Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year or early 2021

RELATED: Gov. Abbott says 'tougher actions will be required' if COVID-19 case counts continue climb

RELATED: Is it safe to form a COVID-19 'support bubble' with friends?