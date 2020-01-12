Jefferson County judge calls for state assistance as COVID-19 hospitalization percentage keeps climbing

In less than a week, the county's hospitalization rate is up 114 percent and ICU beds are at capacity

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hospitals in Jefferson County are stretched thin as many have been overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. The uptick has forced Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick to contact the state for much-needed relief.

"I don't think it's ever good to panic unless your house in fire," Branick said.

In less than a week, the county's hospitalization rate is up 114 percent and ICU beds are at capacity. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has had to call in the state for assistance.

"We're preparing contingency plans for hospital surges. We're trying to get more nurse and physicians in. We have been promised by the state that we will be getting more test kits and more resources to assist us," Branick said.

Jefferson County is a part of SETRAC Trauma Service R, which is made up of nine neighboring counties in the region. The hospitalization rate has been above 15 percent for five days.

If we reach seven consecutive days, the governor could impose new restrictions.

"Well, it would certainly force social distancing because you would have fewer people closer together which would lessen the likelihood of the spread of the virus," Branick said.

Given the recent spike in cases, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is encouraging everyone to take advantage of testing.

"We are fighting something right now that we have been losing a war, we've lost almost every battle with this," Bartie said.

In an effort to combat the surge in hospitalization, Branick said area hospitals will open up more beds for COVID-19 patients. He, along with local doctors, are still emphasizing everyone needs to do their part to help stop the spread.

"I think people need to remain calm, just be guarded in their interactions with one another and try to be as safe as we can," Bartie said.